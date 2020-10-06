Gold now faces another test of the key $1850 zone

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | gold

Stimulus is off the table for now

Stimulus is off the table for now
The case for buying gold is that easy money policies at central banks and governments are going to last for years. Trump's decision to call off discussions on a $1.5-$2.2 trillion package put that in doubt, at least for now.

Gold responded by falling to $1875 from $1910. Note the the recent rally stalled out right at the downtrend. What's next? The $1850 technical level is key.

For more on gold, I spoke with Kitco about the state of play following Trump's surprise announcement.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose