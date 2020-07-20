Gold trades to the highest level since September 2011

Takes out the previous high for the year at $1818 .02

the price of gold is currently trading up $6 at $1816.43. The high price extended to $1820.53. That took the price above the high for the year from a few weeks back at $1818.02.











Breaking above that level took the price to the highest level since the week of September 23, 2011.





Gold has been supported by flight to safety flows. There is a lot of money out there and it seems if it's not going into the US stocks, it's heading into gold.





Gold closed the year at $1517.27. At $1816 that's a gain of around 19.7%. That again is even better than the NASDAQ index which is currently up 18.79%, and far outpaces the gain from the S&P which is currently up just 0.17% on the year.





























