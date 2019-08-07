Gold wanders lower after double top....$1500 and intraday moving average support eyed.

Some slowing of the run higher. 100 bar moving average on the five minute chart has been a support level on the run higher.

The price of gold is working a little lower after a double top near the $1510.46 level gives buyers cause for pause (and a modest correction).









The contract is currently staying just above the $1500 level (see 5-minute chart above). The rising 100 bar moving average currently comes in at $1498.55 (blue line in the chart above).





Looking at that moving average level, the price has been able to stay above it over the last day and 1/2 - testing it on a number of occasions (but not going below it - see red arrows outlining the tests). If the buyers are to remain in control, staying above that level will be a major bullish clue.







Conversely, on a break below the pattern of bounces would be broken. I would expect more downside probing on a break below.