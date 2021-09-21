Loonie leads the charge as things get going on the session

USD/CAD down 0.6% to 1.2746 on the day





As such, commodity currencies are leading the way in the FX space with the loonie taking charge amid a rebound in oil prices alongside a "status quo" Canadian election. USD/CAD is down 0.6% but from a technical perspective, it isn't hinting at much:







The drop back below 1.2800 sees the upside momentum stifled somewhat but price action holds above the key hourly moving averages and that continues to indicate that the near-term bias is still favouring buyers for the time being.





The key near-term levels are seen in the region of 1.2688-14 and will be the spot to watch in case sellers are to keep with the momentum so far today. Only a drop back below that will signify any shift in sentiment for the pair this week.





Otherwise, the latest downdraft may prove to be nothing more than a brief reprieve. Of course, a lot depends on risk sentiment this week with all eyes on China.





Risk trades are faring better today, finding some comfort after the meltdown yesterday in the wake of Evergrande/China fears. US futures are pointing higher and that is helping to keep sentiment more buoyed as we get into European morning trade.