Major indices close at session highs
Technical Analysis
Dow leads the way
It was an up and down day with lots of of volatility. At the end of the day, the major indices are closing higher and at session highs. The biggest gainer was the Dow industrial average rose by 1.62%. The index had a volatile range of over 700 points. It is ending up 377 points at the close.
The final numbers are showing:
- The S&P index +32.5 points or 1.15% at 2852.50. The low saw the index down as much as -1.89%
- The NASDAQ index by 80.556 points or 0.91% at the 943.72. The low saw the index down as much as -1.78%
- The Dow industrial average gained 377.37 points or 1.62% at 23625.34. At the low the Dow industrial average was down -1.97%