Major European indices close mostly higher for the third consecutive day

A look at the provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +0.58%



France's CAC, +0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.48%



Spain's Ibex, +0.54%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.53%



The major European indices are closing mostly higher for the third consecutive day. The one exception is the UK's FTSE 100 which has almost 0.5% and trading today.







In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:



Spot gold is trading up $2 at $1805.17.

WTI crude oil futures are up $0.60 S&P index is up 0.67% or 0.80% at $70.85

In the US stock market, the major indices are mixed. The Dow industrial average is lower while the S&P and NASDAQ index are higher:



S&P index is near unchanged at 4358.80



Dow industrial average is -34.27 points or -0.10% at 34,763



NASDAQ index is up 30.06 points or 0.21% at 14,659.

In the forex market, the GBP remains the strongest of the majors, while the NZD is the weakest. The USD is more mixed but higher compared to earlier levels. The EUR has seen the price trade up and down in volatile trading. The most recent movies to the downside for the common currency.













