Major European indices close near unchanged/higher

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index moved to a new all-time high of 15417.97. It has come off that level currently trading at 15404.21. That is still up 169 points or 1.1%.

The Dow industrial average is up 200 points or 0.57% at 35689.92

The S&P index is up 39.18 points or 0.86% at 4590.82



In the forex market, the USD has moved sharply to the downside in the US session. The USD is now the weakest of the majors. The EUR is the strongest after their meeting which saw policy remain unchanged.









In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the short end now lower, while the long end is higher. That reversed the earlier trend which saw the 2-10 year spread move to 101.2 basis points (from 103.8 at the close yesterday). The same spread is now at 107.2 basis points.









The European benchmark 10 year yields are higher across the board but by less than 1 basis point.