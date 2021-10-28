Major European indices close near unchanged/higher
Technical Analysis
German Dax near unchangedThe major European indices are closing near unchanged/higher on the day. The provisional closes are showing:
- German DAX, -0.1%
- France's CAC, +0.6%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.2%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.3%
In other markets as European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is up six dollars or 0.34% $1802.35. Although gold is higher with the dollar lower, it's not running like you might expect given the fall in the greenback
- Spot silver is up six cents or 0.26% at $24.11
- Crude oil futures are trading at $82.02, down -0.76% on the day
- Bitcoin is trading up at $61,455 after the dip below $60,000 yesterday
- The Dow industrial average is up 200 points or 0.57% at 35689.92
- The S&P index is up 39.18 points or 0.86% at 4590.82
In the forex market, the USD has moved sharply to the downside in the US session. The USD is now the weakest of the majors. The EUR is the strongest after their meeting which saw policy remain unchanged.
In the US debt market, the yields are mixed with the short end now lower, while the long end is higher. That reversed the earlier trend which saw the 2-10 year spread move to 101.2 basis points (from 103.8 at the close yesterday). The same spread is now at 107.2 basis points.
The European benchmark 10 year yields are higher across the board but by less than 1 basis point.