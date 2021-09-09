Major European indices close the day with mixed results

German DAX, up 0.1%



France's CAC, up 0.2%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.0%



Spain's Ibex, -0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%



a snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:



Spot gold trading up to dollars and $0.28 or 0.13% at 1791.58



Spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.41% $24.04.



WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $69.35



Bitcoin is trading up $815 at $46,907.35 in the US stock market, the major indices are higher but off their highest levels:



Dow is up 33.18 points or 0.09% at 35063

S&P index is up 2.18 points or 0.05% of 4516.20

NASDAQ is up 28 points or 0.18% at 15314.24

The GBPUSD is the strongest of the majors, and the USD is the weakest.









In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year trading at 1.324%. Later at 1 PM, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds. The current issue is trading at 1.936%

