Major European indices close the day with mixed results

German DAX, up modestly. UK's FTSE down 1%

The major European indices are closing the day with mixed results. The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, up 0.1%
  • France's CAC, up 0.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, -1.0%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.5%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.1%
a snapshot of other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:
  • Spot gold trading up to dollars and $0.28 or 0.13% at 1791.58
  • Spot silver is up $0.10 or 0.41% $24.04.
  • WTI crude oil futures are trading near unchanged at $69.35
  • Bitcoin is trading up $815 at $46,907.35
in the US stock market, the major indices are higher but off their highest levels:
  • Dow is up 33.18 points or 0.09% at 35063
  • S&P index is up 2.18 points or 0.05% of 4516.20
  • NASDAQ is up 28 points or 0.18% at 15314.24
The GBPUSD is the strongest of the majors, and the USD is the weakest.  

The GBP is the strongest
In the US debt market, yields are lower with the 10 year trading at 1.324%. Later at 1 PM, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 30 year bonds. The current issue is trading at 1.936%
