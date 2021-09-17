Major European indices close the week mostly lower

The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, -1.1%



France's CAC, -0.9%



UK's FTSE 100, -1.0%



Spain's Ibex, +0.30%



Italy's FTSE MIB -0.80%



For the week, the major indices or showing mixed results:



German DAX, -0.8%

France's CAC -1.4%



UK's FTSE 100 -1.2%



Spain's Ibex +0.8%



Italy's FTSE MIB +0.2%

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit shows:



Spot gold unchanged at $1753.80.



Spot silver $-0.38 or -1.69% at $22.50.



Crude oil futures $1.11 or -1.5% at $71.53



Bitcoin $-240 and $47,520

In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is down over 1% and leading the way to the downside. The S&P index and Dow industrial average also lower:





Dow -202 points or -0.58% at 34549.39



S&P index -37.35 points or -0.83% 4436.50



NASDAQ index -161 points or -1.06% at 15021.50

The NASDAQ index has fallen down toward its 200 hour moving average at 15014.97. The low for the day has so far reached 15017.25 just above that key moving average level.









