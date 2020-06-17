Major European indices in the session with mixed results
Technical Analysis
Spain's Ibex and Italy's FTSE MIB lowerThe European stock indices are closed and are ending with mixed results. The closes are showing:
- German DAX, +0.54%
- France's CAC, +0.88%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.17%
- Spain's Ibex, -0.22%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.2%
- Portugal's PSI 20, +0.41%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are mostly higher with the exception of the UK yield which is down -1.8 basis points. Below are the high, low yields in the closing levels.