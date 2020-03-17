Major European shares recover and close higher on the day

German DAX rises 2.0%. France's CAC up 2.6%





The provisional closes are showing:

German DAX, +2.0%



France's CAC, +2.6%



UK's FTSE 100, +2.6%



Spain's Ibex, +9.2%



Italy's FTSE MIB +2.4%

looking at the percentage low levels for the major pairs today:

German DAX, -3.65%

France's CAC, -3.15%



UK's FTSE 100, -3.34%



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.9%

ForexLive

The European shares are closing higher on the day after being down earlier. At the session lows, the German Dax was down -3.65%. It closed up 2% on the day. There are similar moves in the other major indices as investors came in and push the indices higher.