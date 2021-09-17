Major indices close lower for the day and lower for the week
Technical Analysis
Both the NASDAQ index and S&P index declined by -0.91% in trading todayThe major indices are closing lower for the day and also lower for the week. Both the NASDAQ index and S&P index fell by equal -0.91%. The Dow industrial average fell by -0.48%.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -166.44 points or -0.48% at 34584.87
- S&P index -40.78 points or -0.91% at 4432.98
- NASDAQ is down 137.95 points or -0.91% at 15043.98
For the week,
- Dow, -0.07%
- S&P index -0.56%
- NASDAQ index -0.47%.
The strongest currency today was the US dollar. The weakest was the Canadian dollar. The US session saw the dollar moved to the highs help by rising interest rates.