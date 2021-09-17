Major indices close lower for the day and lower for the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Both the NASDAQ index and S&P index declined by -0.91% in trading today

The major indices are closing lower for the day and also lower for the week. Both the NASDAQ index and S&P index fell by equal -0.91%. The Dow industrial average fell by -0.48%.

The final numbers are showing:
  • Dow industrial average -166.44 points or -0.48% at 34584.87
  • S&P index -40.78 points or -0.91% at 4432.98
  • NASDAQ is down 137.95 points or -0.91% at 15043.98
For the week, 
  • Dow, -0.07%
  • S&P index -0.56%
  • NASDAQ index -0.47%.
The strongest currency today was the US dollar. The weakest was the Canadian dollar. The US session saw the dollar moved to the highs help by rising interest rates.


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose