Major indices close higher. Dow lags (but close higher). Russell 2000 leads the way higher

A look at the final numbers shows:

S&P index rose 7.94 points or 0.19% at 4196.06



NASDAQ index rose 80.83 points or 0.59% at 13738.00



Dow industrial average rose 10.13 points or +0.03% at 34322.79



Russell 2000 up at 47.52 points or 1.97% at 2249.27



In Europe today, the major indices closed mostly lower but little changed.







Below is a summary of the changes, highs and lows from May point and percentage perspective for North American and major European stock indices.











Nvidia earnings are expected after the close with EPS estimated at $3.30 with revenues at $5.5 billion.





