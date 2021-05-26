Major indices close higher. Dow lags (but close higher). Russell 2000 leads the way higher
Technical Analysis
Nvidia releases earnings after the closethe major US indices are ending the session with mixed results. The Dow 30 is closing lower. The Russell 2000 index up small-cap stocks is closing up around 2%.
- The Dow and S&P are on track for a monthly gain
- the NASDAQ remains on track for a down month. First decline since October
- Best-performing sector was energy
- Russell 2000 closed higher for the fourth time in five days
- Dow closes 2% from the all-time high
- S&P closes less than 1% from the all-time high
- Dow is up for the fourth time in five sessions
A look at the final numbers shows:
- S&P index rose 7.94 points or 0.19% at 4196.06
- NASDAQ index rose 80.83 points or 0.59% at 13738.00
- Dow industrial average rose 10.13 points or +0.03% at 34322.79
- Russell 2000 up at 47.52 points or 1.97% at 2249.27
In Europe today, the major indices closed mostly lower but little changed.
Below is a summary of the changes, highs and lows from May point and percentage perspective for North American and major European stock indices.
Nvidia earnings are expected after the close with EPS estimated at $3.30 with revenues at $5.5 billion.