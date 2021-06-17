Major indices close mixed with the Dow down, the S&P flat, and the NASDAQ higher

Russell 2000 fell

The major US indices are closing the day mixed. The Dow industrial average was the worst performer. The NASDAQ index was the best performer



Technology +1.17%



Healthcare +0.8%



communication services +1.49%



financials -2.93%



energy -3.49%



materials -2.2%



Highlights:



Dow closes down for the fourth straight day



Longest losing streak since January for the Dow



The Dow is on track for its worst week since late January



NASDAQ closes within striking distance of a record close but still below



The S&P snapped 82 days losing streak There was a rotation out of cyclicals, financials and and more into technology. Funds moved out of interest rates as well after the run up yesterday. Crude oil, commodities, were also out of favor today after being more favored in 2021.





Dow industrial average felt -209.96 points or -0.62% at 33823.71



S&P index fell -1.76 points or -0.04% at 4221.94



NASDAQ index rose 121.67 points or 0.87% at 14161.35



Russell 2000 fell -27.23 points or -1.18% at 2287.46

Tomorrow is expiration day for options.



A look at the closing levels shows: