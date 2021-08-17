Major indices closed lower but it could've been worse

No new records today

Dow has its worst performance since August 4

S&P has its largest decline in nearly a month

NASDAQ posts a two day declinne

S&P and Dow snap a five day win streak/5 days of record closes

The Dow was down over 500 ppoints at it's lows

Consumer Discretionary -2.31%

Industrials --1.06%

Communication services -0..99%

Energy -0.92%

Technology fell -0.87%

Healthcare rose 1.12%

Consumer staples rose 0.34% The final numbers are showing: S&P index -31.46 points or -0.70% at 4448.25. The index at its low was down -1.39% or -62.14 points

NASDAQ felt -137.58 points or -0.93% at 14656.18. The index was down -242.9 points or -1.64% at it's lows

Dow fell -282.122 points for -0.79% at 35343.28. It's low price was down -505.009 points or -1.42%

Russelll 2000 fell -26.24 points or -1.19% at 2177.17

The major US stock indices all closed lower, snapping the record close string at five.