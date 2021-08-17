Major indices closed lower but it could've been worse

No new records today

The major US stock indices all closed lower, snapping the record close string at five.
  • Dow has its worst performance since August 4
  • S&P has its largest decline in nearly a month
  • NASDAQ posts a two day declinne
  • S&P and Dow snap a five day win streak/5 days of record closes
  • The Dow was down over 500 ppoints at it's lows
  • Consumer Discretionary -2.31%
  • Industrials --1.06%
  • Communication services -0..99%
  • Energy -0.92%
  • Technology fell -0.87%
  • Healthcare rose 1.12%
  • Consumer staples rose 0.34%
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -31.46 points or -0.70% at 4448.25. The index at its low was down -1.39% or -62.14 points
  • NASDAQ felt -137.58 points or -0.93% at 14656.18. The index was down -242.9 points or -1.64% at it's lows
  • Dow fell -282.122 points for -0.79% at 35343.28. It's low price was down  -505.009 points or -1.42%
  • Russelll 2000 fell -26.24 points or -1.19% at 2177.17

