Major indices in the US open mixed. NASDAQ under pressure

The NASDAQ is under the most pressure as social media stocks weigh on the index. Snap earnings disappointed and that dragging down Facebook shares with it. The NASDAQ index has been up six the last seven trading days

The S&P is marginally lower and risks the break of its seven day win streak .

The Dow is working on a two day win streak and is trading higher at the open

a snapshot of the market currently shows:



Dow industrial average up 71 points or 0.2% at 35669



S&P index -1.76 points or is -0.03% at 4548



NASDAQ index down 53 points or -0.35% at 15161

a snapshot of other markets currently shows:



Spot gold is running higher with the lower dollar. It currently trades up $23.75 or 1.33% $1806.23.



Silver is up $0.38 or 1.64% $24.54



Crude oil is trading up about $0.90 or 1.11% at $83.45



Bitcoin is trading at $63,260

In the US debt market, yields are now trading mixed with the 10 year yield down -0.8 basis points and the 30 year down -2.5 basis points. Meanwhile the five year yield is up 0.9 basis points.











The strongest weakest shows the AUD of the major currencies while the NZD is the weakest.





The USD is lower with declines versus all the major currency pairs with the exception of the GBP and NZD where the USD is currently near unchanged