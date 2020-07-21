Major indices open higher, but off premarket high levels

Dow leads the way in trading today

The major indices are opening higher, but the gains are off the premarket high levels. The Dow is leading the way. The NASDAQ lags but was up over 2% in trading yesterday





A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:



S&P index up 18.74 points or 0.58% at 3270.58



NASDAQ index up 53.07 points or 0.49% at 10820.16



Dow industrial average up 182.31 points or 0.68% at 26863.18



The NASDAQ index did hit a new record intraday high. At 10839.93, before coming back down.