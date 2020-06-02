Major indices open higher but seeing some selling of the broader indices

Dow Jones industrial average leads the way higher. The NASDAQ turns negative in early trading

after opening higher, the broader indices have come off in the 1st few minutes of trading. The NASDAQ index as a high of 9566.652 but is currently trading at 9548.5. That has taken the index in the red by about 3 points. The S&P index remains positive and the Dow industrial average is leading the way with a 0.55% gain







A snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

