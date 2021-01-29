Major indices open lower. Dow stocks underperforming

Technical Analysis

Expect an additional volatile market conditions

The major indices are opening lower with the Dow stocks underperforming. A snapshot of the market currently shows

  • S&P index -28 points or -0.75% at 3758.75
  • NASDAQ index -66 points or -0.50% at 13269
  • Dow industrial average -282 points or -0.93% at 30304
The meme stocks are higher with gains not leading the way with a 160% gain

Meme stocks
A look at other markets shows:
  • spot gold up $18 or 1% at $1861.50.
  • Spot silver up $0.72 or 2.69% $27.22
  • WTI crude oil futures up $0.67 or 1.28% $53.01
  • bitcoin is soaring by $3900 or 11.64% at $37,133
In the forex, a snapshot of the major indices currently shows the CADis the strongest while the JPY is the weakest. The USD has weekend since the North American opening
The US dollar is getting weaker
