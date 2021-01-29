Major indices open lower. Dow stocks underperforming
Technical Analysis
Expect an additional volatile market conditionsThe major indices are opening lower with the Dow stocks underperforming. A snapshot of the market currently shows
- S&P index -28 points or -0.75% at 3758.75
- NASDAQ index -66 points or -0.50% at 13269
- Dow industrial average -282 points or -0.93% at 30304
The meme stocks are higher with gains not leading the way with a 160% gain
A look at other markets shows:
- spot gold up $18 or 1% at $1861.50.
- Spot silver up $0.72 or 2.69% $27.22
- WTI crude oil futures up $0.67 or 1.28% $53.01
- bitcoin is soaring by $3900 or 11.64% at $37,133
In the forex, a snapshot of the major indices currently shows the CADis the strongest while the JPY is the weakest. The USD has weekend since the North American opening