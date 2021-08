Major indices on up about 0.2 to 0.3%





The snapshot currently shows:

Dow, up 88 point or 0.25% 35305



S&P index up 13 points five points or 0.3% at 4483



NASDAQ index up 33.8 points or 0.23% up 14980

The major indices are trading higher ahead of the Fed Powell speech at the top of the hour. Each of the indices are up around 0.2 to 0.3%.