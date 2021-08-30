Major US indices open higher. S&P and NASDAQ at new records

S&P and NASDAQ up six the last seven trading days





The S&P closed at a record level for the 52nd time in 2021 on Friday. The NASDAQ index closed at a record high level for the 31st time on Friday.





The S&P and NASDAQ are up for the seventh time in eight days. The Dow industrial average is up for the six time in seven days.





A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow up 33 points or 0.09% at 35490 point to zero



S&P index up 10.1 points or 0.23% 4519.55



NASDAQ up 46.98 points or 0.3% at 15175.02

a look around other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:

Spot gold is trading down $3.30 or -0.18% 1813.33.



Spot silver is up seven cents or 0.26% at $24.06.



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.15 for -0.28% at $68.53

In the US debt market, yields have moved from being marginally higher to marginally lower. The benchmark 10 year yield is trading down -0.5 basis points at 1.307%.





The CAD as moved to the strongest of the majors (taking over from the EUR at the start of the North American session). THe CHF remains the weakest. The US dollar has moved marginally higher from earlier levels although is trading lower verse the CAD.





The major US indices are opening higher with the S&P and NASDAQ making new all-time intraday highs.