Mixed ending for the major US indices today

Technical Analysis

Dow lags. S&P up marginally. Nasdaq closes at record highs

The major US indices are ending the session with mixed results. The Dow was the laggard and declined. The S&P is closing more or less near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is closing higher.  In fact the NASDAQ close at a record high today.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index up 6.55 points or 0.18% to 3701.17. The high price reached 3711.27. The low price extended to 3688.57
  • Nasdaq index rose 63.128 points or 0.5% to 12658.18. The high price reached 12687.32. The low extended to 12566.38
  • Dow fell 44.77 points or -0.15% to 30154.54. The high price reached 30236.03. The low price extended to 30080.11
Some winners today included:
  • Airbnb, +10.62%
  • Corsair, +6.4%
  • Chipotle, +4.14%
  • Paypal, +3.89%
  • US steel, +3.35%
  • Chewy, +3.34%
  • Box, +3.17%
  • Square, +3.17%
  • Exxon Mobil, +2.94%
  • FireEye, +2.84%
  • Crowdstrike, +2.78%
  • Nio, +2.69%
  • Alibaba, +2.66%
  • Intuit, +2.5%
  • Microsoft, +2.38%
Some losers today included:
  • Rite Aid, -6.71%
  • United Airlines, -3.10%
  • Alcoa, -2.66%
  • Pfizer, -2.25%
  • Walgreens, -2.15%
  • Corning, -2.08%
  • Palantir, -1.97%
  • Delta Air Lines, -1.84%
  • Honeywell, -1.83%
  • General Electric -1.71%
  • Tesla, -1.68%
  • Boeing, -1.63%
  • Southwest air, -1.49%
  • GoodRX, -1.46%
  • Emerson, -1.42%

