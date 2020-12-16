Mixed ending for the major US indices today
Technical Analysis
Dow lags. S&P up marginally. Nasdaq closes at record highs
The major US indices are ending the session with mixed results. The Dow was the laggard and declined. The S&P is closing more or less near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is closing higher. In fact the NASDAQ close at a record high today.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index up 6.55 points or 0.18% to 3701.17. The high price reached 3711.27. The low price extended to 3688.57
- Nasdaq index rose 63.128 points or 0.5% to 12658.18. The high price reached 12687.32. The low extended to 12566.38
- Dow fell 44.77 points or -0.15% to 30154.54. The high price reached 30236.03. The low price extended to 30080.11
Some winners today included:
- Airbnb, +10.62%
- Corsair, +6.4%
- Chipotle, +4.14%
- Paypal, +3.89%
- US steel, +3.35%
- Chewy, +3.34%
- Box, +3.17%
- Square, +3.17%
- Exxon Mobil, +2.94%
- FireEye, +2.84%
- Crowdstrike, +2.78%
- Nio, +2.69%
- Alibaba, +2.66%
- Intuit, +2.5%
- Microsoft, +2.38%
Some losers today included:
- Rite Aid, -6.71%
- United Airlines, -3.10%
- Alcoa, -2.66%
- Pfizer, -2.25%
- Walgreens, -2.15%
- Corning, -2.08%
- Palantir, -1.97%
- Delta Air Lines, -1.84%
- Honeywell, -1.83%
- General Electric -1.71%
- Tesla, -1.68%
- Boeing, -1.63%
- Southwest air, -1.49%
- GoodRX, -1.46%
- Emerson, -1.42%