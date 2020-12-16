Mixed ending for the major US indices today

Dow lags. S&P up marginally. Nasdaq closes at record highs

The major US indices are ending the session with mixed results. The Dow was the laggard and declined. The S&P is closing more or less near unchanged. The NASDAQ index is closing higher. In fact the NASDAQ close at a record high today.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index up 6.55 points or 0.18% to 3701.17. The high price reached 3711.27. The low price extended to 3688.57



Nasdaq index rose 63.128 points or 0.5% to 12658.18. The high price reached 12687.32. The low extended to 12566.38

Dow fell 44.77 points or -0.15% to 30154.54. The high price reached 30236.03. The low price extended to 30080.11 Some winners today included:

Airbnb, +10.62%

Corsair, +6.4%

Chipotle, +4.14%



Paypal, +3.89%

US steel, +3.35%



Chewy, +3.34%

Box, +3.17%

Square, +3.17%

Exxon Mobil, +2.94%



FireEye, +2.84%

Crowdstrike, +2.78%

Nio, +2.69%

Alibaba, +2.66%

Intuit, +2.5%

Microsoft, +2.38%

Some losers today included:

