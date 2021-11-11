Mixed results for the major indices today
Technical Analysis
Dow industrial average down for the third consecutive dayThe US major indices are ending with mixed results. The Dow industrial average was the worst performer thanks to a sharp decline in Disney shares. The S&P is closing modestly higher while the NASDAQ index had decent gains, but is closing well off the highs:
- S&P and NASDAQ snapped a two day decline
- Dow industrial average has fallen for three consecutive days
- Major indices on pace for a down week for the first time after five consecutive weekly rises
- The Russell 2000 led the way with a 0.82% gain
the final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average -158.7 points or -0.44% at 35921.24
- S&P index rose 2.56 points or 0.06% at 4649.27
- NASDAQ index rose 81.58 points or 0.52% at 15704.28
- Russell 2000-19.56 points or 0.82% at 2409.14
Looking at the different sectors of the S&P index, the winners included:
- materials +0.85%
- technology +0.53%
- energy +0.31%
- financials +0.31%
The losers today included:
- utilities -0.75%
- communication services -0.47%
- industrials -0.42%
- discretionary -0.25%