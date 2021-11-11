Mixed results for the major indices today

Dow industrial average down for the third consecutive day





S&P and NASDAQ snapped a two day decline



Dow industrial average has fallen for three consecutive days



Major indices on pace for a down week for the first time after five consecutive weekly rises



The Russell 2000 led the way with a 0.82% gain

the final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average -158.7 points or -0.44% at 35921.24



S&P index rose 2.56 points or 0.06% at 4649.27



NASDAQ index rose 81.58 points or 0.52% at 15704.28



Russell 2000-19.56 points or 0.82% at 2409.14

Looking at the different sectors of the S&P index, the winners included:

materials +0.85%



technology +0.53%



energy +0.31%



financials +0.31%

The losers today included: utilities -0.75%



communication services -0.47%



industrials -0.42%



discretionary -0.25%

