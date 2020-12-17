NASDAQ and S&P close at record highs

S&P post 31st record close of the year

US major indices all closed higher. Some of the highlights for the day include:



S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 close at record highs



NASDAQ on track for the best year since 2009

Russell 2000 on pace for the 7th straight weekly gain

S&P higher for the 3rd straight day

NASDAQ higher for the 4th consecutive day

S&P index rose 21.31 points or 0.58% to 3722.48



NASDAQ index rose 106.55 points or 0.84% to 12764.74



Dow rose 148.83 points or 0.49% to 30303.32 Some of the oversize winners today included

Rite Aid, +17.71%

GoodRX, +7.47%

Airbnb, +6.53%

Chewy, +6.37%

Corsair, +6.19%

Tesla, +5.33%

Palantir, +4.94%



Nio, +3.03%

Intuit, +3.01%



Crowdstrike, +2.98%

Ross Stores, +2.83%

Alcoa, +2.78%

J&J, +2.69%

some losers today included:

Worthington industries, -3.67%



Doordash, -2.44%

AT&T, -2.25%



Boeing, -2.07%

Nucor, -1.79%



Lam research, -1.45%



Snowflake, -1.51%

General Dynamics, -1.16%



US steel, -1.01%



Micron, -1.0%



Alphabet, -0.96%



Intel, -0.92%



J.P. Morgan, -0.85%



FireEye, -0.76%

Exxon Mobil, -0.7%

