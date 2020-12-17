NASDAQ and S&P close at record highs
Technical Analysis
S&P post 31st record close of the year
US major indices all closed higher. Some of the highlights for the day include:
- S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 close at record highs
- NASDAQ on track for the best year since 2009
- Russell 2000 on pace for the 7th straight weekly gain
- S&P higher for the 3rd straight day
- NASDAQ higher for the 4th consecutive day
- S&P index rose 21.31 points or 0.58% to 3722.48
- NASDAQ index rose 106.55 points or 0.84% to 12764.74
- Dow rose 148.83 points or 0.49% to 30303.32
Some of the oversize winners today included
- Rite Aid, +17.71%
- GoodRX, +7.47%
- Airbnb, +6.53%
- Chewy, +6.37%
- Corsair, +6.19%
- Tesla, +5.33%
- Palantir, +4.94%
- Nio, +3.03%
- Intuit, +3.01%
- Crowdstrike, +2.98%
- Ross Stores, +2.83%
- Alcoa, +2.78%
- J&J, +2.69%
some losers today included:
- Worthington industries, -3.67%
- Doordash, -2.44%
- AT&T, -2.25%
- Boeing, -2.07%
- Nucor, -1.79%
- Lam research, -1.45%
- Snowflake, -1.51%
- General Dynamics, -1.16%
- US steel, -1.01%
- Micron, -1.0%
- Alphabet, -0.96%
- Intel, -0.92%
- J.P. Morgan, -0.85%
- FireEye, -0.76%
- Exxon Mobil, -0.7%