NASDAQ and S&P close at record highs

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

US major indices all closed higher. Some of the highlights for the day include:
  • S&P, NASDAQ, Russell 2000 close at record highs
  • NASDAQ on track for the best year since 2009
  • Russell 2000 on pace for the 7th straight weekly gain
  • S&P higher for the 3rd straight day
  • NASDAQ higher for the 4th consecutive day
  • S&P post 31st record close of the year
The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index rose 21.31 points or 0.58% to 3722.48
  • NASDAQ index rose 106.55 points or 0.84% to 12764.74
  • Dow rose 148.83 points or 0.49% to 30303.32
Some of the oversize winners today included
  • Rite Aid, +17.71%
  • GoodRX, +7.47%
  • Airbnb, +6.53%
  • Chewy, +6.37%
  • Corsair, +6.19%
  • Tesla, +5.33%
  • Palantir, +4.94%
  • Nio, +3.03%
  • Intuit, +3.01%
  • Crowdstrike, +2.98%
  • Ross Stores, +2.83%
  • Alcoa, +2.78%
  • J&J, +2.69%
some losers today included:
  • Worthington industries, -3.67%
  • Doordash, -2.44%
  • AT&T, -2.25%
  • Boeing, -2.07%
  • Nucor, -1.79%
  • Lam research, -1.45%
  • Snowflake, -1.51%
  • General Dynamics, -1.16%
  • US steel, -1.01%
  • Micron, -1.0%
  • Alphabet, -0.96%
  • Intel, -0.92%
  • J.P. Morgan, -0.85%
  • FireEye, -0.76%
  • Exxon Mobil, -0.7%
