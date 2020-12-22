NASDAQ and Russell 2000 close at record highs

Dow closes nearer session low

The US stock indices are ending the session with mixed results. The S&P index is trading down modestly, the NASDAQ index is leading the way to the upside. The Dow is the worst performer.  

The small-cap Russell 2000 is ending nearer up 1%. It and the Nasdaq index closed the day at record highs.

The S&P is lower for the 3rd consecutive day.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index -7.66 points or -0.21% at 3687.26
  • NASDAQ index up 65.40 points or 0.51% at 12807.92
  • Dow down 200.94 points or -0.67% at 30015.54
The  Russell 2000 is closing up around 18.5 points points or plus 0.94% at 1988.79.
