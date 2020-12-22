NASDAQ and Russell 2000 close at record highs

Dow closes nearer session low





The small-cap Russell 2000 is ending nearer up 1%. It and the Nasdaq index closed the day at record highs.





The S&P is lower for the 3rd consecutive day.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index -7.66 points or -0.21% at 3687.26



NASDAQ index up 65.40 points or 0.51% at 12807.92



Dow down 200.94 points or -0.67% at 30015.54 The Russell 2000 is closing up around 18.5 points points or plus 0.94% at 1988.79.

