NASDAQ closes at a record high for the 33rd time this year

S&P fails on attempt to close at record





The NASDAQ index is also closing near it's session lows but had a more solid gain for the day, and is closing at a record level.







Highlights of the day: NASDAQ traded at a new intraday record high of 15379.50



NASDAQ index closed at a record level for the 33rd time this year



S&P index fell just short of reaching a new all-time high and could not hold onto a record closing level either.



NASDAQ is up for the second consecutive day

The final numbers are showing:



Dow industrial average felt -47.51 points or -0.13% at 35313.22



S&P index rose 1.49 points or 0.03% at 4524.17



NASDAQ index rose 50.15 points or 0.33% 15309.38



Russell 2000 rose 13.28 points or 0.58% at 2287.06

Looking at the S&P sectors, the gains were led by:

Real estate, +1.7%



Utilities, +1.3%



Consumer staples, +0.5%



Communications +0.5%

The decliners were led by:

Energy, -1.5%



Financials, -0.6%



Industrials -0.4%



Material -0.3%

The Dow industrial average spent most the day negative and is closing down for the day.

Selling into the close today pushed the S&P index into the red after trading higher for most of the day. However it is still ending the day with a small gain.