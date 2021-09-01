NASDAQ closes at a record high for the 33rd time this year
Technical Analysis
S&P fails on attempt to close at recordSelling into the close today pushed the S&P index into the red after trading higher for most of the day. However it is still ending the day with a small gain.
The NASDAQ index is also closing near it's session lows but had a more solid gain for the day, and is closing at a record level.
The Dow industrial average spent most the day negative and is closing down for the day.
Highlights of the day:
- NASDAQ traded at a new intraday record high of 15379.50
- NASDAQ index closed at a record level for the 33rd time this year
- S&P index fell just short of reaching a new all-time high and could not hold onto a record closing level either.
- NASDAQ is up for the second consecutive day
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average felt -47.51 points or -0.13% at 35313.22
- S&P index rose 1.49 points or 0.03% at 4524.17
- NASDAQ index rose 50.15 points or 0.33% 15309.38
- Russell 2000 rose 13.28 points or 0.58% at 2287.06
Looking at the S&P sectors, the gains were led by:
- Real estate, +1.7%
- Utilities, +1.3%
- Consumer staples, +0.5%
- Communications +0.5%
The decliners were led by:
- Energy, -1.5%
- Financials, -0.6%
- Industrials -0.4%
- Material -0.3%