Nasdaq closes higher for the 2nd consecutive day and leads the indices higher

Dow and S&P lag. Russell 2000 closes lower for the 2nd time in 3 days

The NASDAQ close higher for the second consecutive day. It led the major indices higher with the S&P and Dow lagging well behind. The small-cap Russell 2000 index lags with a decline of -0.90%.





The final numbers are showing:

S&P index +27.48 points or 0.70% at 3940.58



Nasdaq +162.31 points or 1.23% at 13.377.54

Dow +102.97 points or 0.32% at 32730.94

Russell 2000 index, -20.70 points or -0.90% at 2266.84. Winners today included:



Box, +4.7%. Activist investors are pushing for a sale of the company

Chewy, +4.01%

Fireeye, +3.89%

Lam research, +3.24%



Intel, +2.96%

Apple, +2.82%

Cisco, +2.8%

Nvidia, +2.69%

Microsoft, +2.47%

Adobe, +2.47%

Pepsi, +2.47%



General Mills, +2.4%

American Airlines, -4.61%



United Airlines, -4.05%



GameStop, -2.93%



General Motors, -2.88%



J.P. Morgan, -2.68%



Southwest Airlines, -2.64%



Bank of America, -2.23%



Delta Air Lines, -2.14%



Charles Schwab, -1.95%



Boeing, -1.81%



Goldman Sachs, -1.39%



travelers, -1.15%

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

Some losers today included banks and financials and airlines: