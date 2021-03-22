Nasdaq closes higher for the 2nd consecutive day and leads the indices higher
Technical Analysis
Dow and S&P lag. Russell 2000 closes lower for the 2nd time in 3 days
The NASDAQ close higher for the second consecutive day. It led the major indices higher with the S&P and Dow lagging well behind. The small-cap Russell 2000 index lags with a decline of -0.90%.
The final numbers are showing:
- S&P index +27.48 points or 0.70% at 3940.58
- Nasdaq +162.31 points or 1.23% at 13.377.54
- Dow +102.97 points or 0.32% at 32730.94
- Russell 2000 index, -20.70 points or -0.90% at 2266.84.
Winners today included:
Some losers today included banks and financials and airlines:
- Box, +4.7%. Activist investors are pushing for a sale of the company
- Chewy, +4.01%
- Fireeye, +3.89%
- Lam research, +3.24%
- Intel, +2.96%
- Apple, +2.82%
- Cisco, +2.8%
- Nvidia, +2.69%
- Microsoft, +2.47%
- Adobe, +2.47%
- Pepsi, +2.47%
- General Mills, +2.4%
- American Airlines, -4.61%
- United Airlines, -4.05%
- GameStop, -2.93%
- General Motors, -2.88%
- J.P. Morgan, -2.68%
- Southwest Airlines, -2.64%
- Bank of America, -2.23%
- Delta Air Lines, -2.14%
- Charles Schwab, -1.95%
- Boeing, -1.81%
- Goldman Sachs, -1.39%
- travelers, -1.15%