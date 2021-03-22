Nasdaq closes higher for the 2nd consecutive day and leads the indices higher

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | sp

Dow and S&P lag. Russell 2000 closes lower for the 2nd time in 3 days

The NASDAQ close higher for the second consecutive day. It led the major indices higher with the S&P and Dow lagging well behind. The small-cap Russell 2000 index lags with a decline of -0.90%.

The final numbers are showing:
  • S&P index +27.48 points or 0.70% at 3940.58
  • Nasdaq +162.31 points or 1.23% at 13.377.54
  • Dow +102.97 points or 0.32% at 32730.94
  • Russell 2000 index, -20.70 points or -0.90% at 2266.84.
Winners today included:
  • Box, +4.7%.  Activist investors are pushing for a sale of the company
  • Chewy, +4.01%
  • Fireeye, +3.89%
  • Lam research, +3.24%
  • Intel, +2.96%
  • Apple, +2.82%
  • Cisco, +2.8%
  • Nvidia, +2.69%
  • Microsoft, +2.47%
  • Adobe, +2.47%
  • Pepsi, +2.47%
  • General Mills, +2.4%
Some losers today included banks and financials and airlines:
  • American Airlines, -4.61%
  • United Airlines, -4.05%
  • GameStop, -2.93%
  • General Motors, -2.88%
  • J.P. Morgan, -2.68%
  • Southwest Airlines, -2.64%
  • Bank of America, -2.23%
  • Delta Air Lines, -2.14%
  • Charles Schwab, -1.95%
  • Boeing, -1.81%
  • Goldman Sachs, -1.39%
  • travelers, -1.15%
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose