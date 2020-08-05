Nasdaq index moves to new highs and gets closer to 11K

Approaches the 11000 level.

The Nasdaq index is trading to new session highs at 10995.168, up 0.49% and moving closer to the next milestone at 11K.   

Although higher, the Nasdaq index is still lagging the S&P index which is up 0.62% and the Dow which is up 1.10%. 

The Dow is being led by Disney whose shares are up  a .93% at $127.76. It's high price today reached $130.31. Also rising today are shares of Boeing which are up 4.45% and DuPont which is up 3.63% 

On Monday, the NASDAQ moved above the July high price of 10,839.93. This week the price is up 2.31% to start the month of August off. The year-to-date gain for the NASDAQ is now up to 22.51%. That far outpaces the S&P index which is up 2.98% for the year. The Dow is still down by around 5%. 

In Europe, the best performer is the German DAX which is down -4.44%.

For the FAANG, the YTD gains for each are showing:
  • Facebook , + 21.9%
  • Apple, + 48.76%
  • Amazon, +73.5%
  • Netflix, + 56.24%
  • Google, +10.48%
Microsoft - not part of FAANG - is trading up 35.11%.

