NASDAQ trades to a new session high.

Up 140 points on the day

the NASDAQ index has just reached a new intraday high (taking out the reviews high of 15270.20). The index is up over 141 points or 0.94% on the day. The index is trading at yet another all-time new high. A close higher today would be the 32nd close higher for the index















Since the low on August 19, the price has now risen by 5.88%. Prior to that rise the index had corrected -3.17% before resuming its upward trajectory.







The S&P index is currently up 25.5 points or 0.562% at 4534.81. That is still short of the intraday high reached earlier today at 4537.50.







The Dow industrial average is lagging with a modest 23 point gain or 0.07% at 35479.35.



The index remains below its highest closing level of 35625.41.