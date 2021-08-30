NASDAQ trades to a new session high.

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nasdaq

Up 140 points on the day

the NASDAQ index has just reached a new intraday high (taking out the reviews high of 15270.20). The index is up over 141 points or 0.94% on the day.  The index is trading at yet another all-time new high. A close higher today would be the 32nd close higher for the index 

NASDAQ index has risen 5.88% from the August 19 flow

Since the low on August 19, the price has now risen by 5.88%.  Prior to that rise the index had corrected -3.17% before resuming its upward trajectory.

The S&P index is currently up 25.5 points or 0.562% at 4534.81. That is still short of the intraday high reached earlier today at 4537.50.

The Dow industrial average is lagging with a modest 23 point gain or 0.07% at 35479.35.
The index remains below its highest closing level of 35625.41.
