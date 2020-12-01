NASDAQ trades to new session highs

S&P and NASDAQ trading to new all time highs





The index is currently up 179 points at 12377.32. That's up 1.46% on the day.





The S&P index is also higher but off its highest levels at 3676.22. It currently trades at 3671 up 49 points or 1.35%.







The Dow industrial average remains off its high price as well. It currently trades at 29907. That is up 266 points or 0.9% but off its high at 30083.31.

The NASDAQ index continues its run to the upside and is trading at new all time highs.