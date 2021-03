Falls down -0.69% at the new session low

The Nasdaq has pushed to new lows as the trading winds down to the last 1 1/2 hours of trading. The pair moved up as much as 0.74% at the high. The low has just bottomed at -0.69%.





Meanwhile the S&P and Dow remain higher on the day with the S&P up 0.52% and the Dow up 0.47%.





Rotation out of the high flyers and into the cyclicals continues.









