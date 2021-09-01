NASDAQ up over 100 points now

Up 6.52% from the August 18 low

The NASDAQ index is now up over 100 points on the day or 0.67% at 15361.47. The index is trading at a new all-time high of course. A close higher today would be the 33rd record close in 2021 for the NASDAQ index.











Since the swing low on August 18, the index has soared 6.52%. Putting it in date terms, that is a 13 day time period.





The Dow industrial average is still down on the day. It is currently trading down -31 points or -0.09% at 35328.86. The all-time high close for the Dow comes in at 35625.41 which was reach back on August 16 (yes it's been 12 days since the Dow last made a new record).







The S&P index is up 9.17 points or zero point to 0% at 4532.04. That is above the all-time high close at 4528.80 reached on Monday. The S&P index has made 53 new record high closes in 2021

