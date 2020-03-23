New day high for the EURUSD. Tests 100 hour MA

100 hour MA at 1.08232. High from Friday at 1.0830 is also being tested.

The price has not closed on an hourly bar above its 100 hour moving average since March 11. The last test of the moving averages was on March 16 but sellers leaned against the level.





A move above the MA and the high from Friday, would look toward the 38.2% retracement of the move down from the March 16 high. That level comes in at 1.0866.







