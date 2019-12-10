New day highs for the GBPUSD

New highs back to end of March

The GBPUSD has moved to a new day high and new highs since the end of March.









Connecting recent highs on the hourly chart, that trend line comes in at 1.31956. Breaking above it and the 1.3200 level would be more bullish.





As per the prevous posts on the GBPUSD, the pair moved above the 100 and 200 week moving averages last week, but stalled near a topside trend line and the 50% retracement of the move down from the 2018 high (at 1.3167). The price is starting to move away from those levels more. The 1.3167 could be a close risk level for longs now. The trend line is around 1.3143. The 200 week MA is down at 1.3091.







