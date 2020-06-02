New highs for the NZDUSD. Price runs from 200 day MA

The rallies continue for those pairs

The NZDUSD as extended to a new session high and solidifies the pair as one of the strongest currencies today. The AUDUSD is now up 1.15% on the day and is the strongest. The NZDUSD is the 2nd strongest with a gain of 0.95%.





For the NZDUSD today, the pair broke and is moving away from the 200 day MA at 0.63079. Earlier, the low for the day stalled at the 61.8% retracement at 0.62628. Both actions more bullish from a technical perspective.













Risk for longs is now at the 200 day moving average at 0.6308. That is also where we should see support buyers show up.





Drilling down to the hourly chart below, the pair is currently testing a topside channel trend line connecting recent lows and highs over the last 3 days. A move above that topside trend line (at 0.6353 currently and moving higher) should open the door for further upside momentum. Stay below we could see a rotation lower.