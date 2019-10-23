New day highs for the USDJPY
Technical Analysis
Looks to test the high from yesteday
The USDJPY has continued the wander higher.
As noted earlier, the pair has slowly taken out technical levels including a swing level at the 108.44-47 area, the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at 108.53 and more recently a topside trend line. the next target comes in at 108.717 whiich is the high price from yesterday's trading and last Friday. A move above opens up the door for a run toward the hi from last week at 108.933. PS the 200 day moving average it is up at 109.04. The price is not treated above its 200 day moving average since early May