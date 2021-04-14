NZD/USD extends gains to fresh three-week high, looks towards 100-day moving average

NZD/USD jumps back above the 0.7100 level





The pair is now touching a fresh high of 0.7120 on the day in a classic textbook breakout after breaching resistance from the 38.2 retracement level @ 0.7068 - which held the upside momentum in trading last week.





The breakout now eyes the 100-day moving average (red line) @ 0.7141 as well as the 61.8 retracement level @ 0.7145. That is the next key resistance region to watch.





The push higher comes as the dollar continues to look vulnerable, with GBP/USD breaking above 1.3800 and AUD/USD closing in on 0.7700 in European morning trade.