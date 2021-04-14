NZD/USD extends gains to fresh three-week high, looks towards 100-day moving average

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | nzdusd

NZD/USD jumps back above the 0.7100 level

NZD/USD D1 14-04
The pair is now touching a fresh high of 0.7120 on the day in a classic textbook breakout after breaching resistance from the 38.2 retracement level @ 0.7068 - which held the upside momentum in trading last week.

The breakout now eyes the 100-day moving average (red line) @ 0.7141 as well as the 61.8 retracement level @ 0.7145. That is the next key resistance region to watch.

The push higher comes as the dollar continues to look vulnerable, with GBP/USD breaking above 1.3800 and AUD/USD closing in on 0.7700 in European morning trade.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose