NZDUSD is extending toward the next key swing target area
Technical Analysis
Prices currently above the 0.7000 levelThe NZDUSD is up 0.94% on the day which is only below the AUDUSD at 1.06% as the biggest mover vs the USD today.
The move to the upside has taken the price above the high from Wednesday's trade at 0.6980 area, and above a swing area near 0.6993.
The pair has moved above the natural support at 0.7000 level and approaches the next upside swing target area between 0.7017 and 0.70289. Break above that area and traders will start to look toward the swing highs from August 16, August 11, August 6, and the August 4 high at 0.7088.