NZDUSD retests high for the week

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | nzdusd

Retest of the high from Tuesday.

The NZDUSD is retesting the high from Tuesday's trading at 0.7004.  The pair has been pushing higher since bottoming near session highs from Mondays trade around the 0.6962 to 0.6967 area (the low today reached 0.6960).  Staying above that swing level keeps the buyers more in control.

Yesterday the pair moved sharply higher after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said they were considering looking at house prices as a monetary policy consideration. Doing so would likely keep policy tighter.

Retest of the high from Tuesday.
Taking a broader look at the daily chart, the price yesterday moved above the swing hi going back to December 2018 at 0.69678. Today's low price dipped back below that level but has since recovered. The June 2018 high price reached 0.70592. That would be the next target on further upside momentum.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose