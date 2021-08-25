NZDUSD returns to break point from last week

Looking at the hourly chart, on August 3 and again on August 9, the price came down to test the 0.6980 level and found buyers. On August 10, the price move below that level for six or so hours before failing and rebasing against the level. Fast-forward to August 17 last week, and after falling below a trendline and away from the 100/200 hour MAs as well, the 0.6980 level was broken again, but this time with momentum.



