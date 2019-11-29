Oil drop nears 5% on OPEC worries

Technical Analysis

Author: Adam Button | oil

Rough day for crude oil

Rough day for crude oil
Fears that Russia will block an OPEC+ quota extension have hammered oil prices today. WTI is now down $4.27, or 4.75%, to $55.35.

The drop puts crude in-line for the second-lowest close of the month and puts the market on eggshells ahead of the December 5 OPEC meeting in Vienna.

Technically the damage isn't too bad but if $54.76 (the Nov 20 low) gives way it could really open the floodgates. Next week should be interesting.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose