Weekly US inventory data coming up

Oil was one of the few markets with some life in it early in US trading but the bid in the dollar and apprehension ahead of the EIA US weekly oil report at 10:30 am ET has sapped the move.





From a high of $68.20, crude has fallen back to unchanged at $67.50.





The API data from late yesterday showed:





Crude -1622K

Distillates -245K

Gasoline -985K

Cushing -500K