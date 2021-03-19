Oil falls further after yesterday's swoon

WTI down over 1% to $59.11





Risk sentiment is hitting a bit of a snag going into European trading, with oil prices falling further by a little over 1% now to a low of $59.11.





That extends the near 8% drop in oil from yesterday as the commodity pulls back from recent highs and trades below $60 once again for the time being.









The drop yesterday also broke below a key trendline support and puts the 19 February low @ $58.59 in focus. A break below that may set oil on the path of a deeper correction/retracement after a stellar start to the new year.