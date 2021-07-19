Oil slides further by nearly 3% to below $70

Oil tumbles further as the risk sentiment keeps more defensive





Not a good look for risk trades so far in European trading as sentiment continues to erode further, with oil suffering a further drop to start the new week.





Price is now dropping below $70 in a fall by close to 3%, as a stronger dollar (softer risk mood) weighs further following the drop after OPEC+ formalised a deal over the weekend.





I'm still siding with a more bullish long-term outlook for oil but the latest pullback is not one that should be underestimated.





With risk trades potentially pulling back further, we could see a sharper drop if there is a daily break below $70 before longs may feel more comfortable coming back in closer to the 100-day moving average (red line), now seen @ $66.20.