Oil slips further after failing to hold on to early gains

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | oil

WTI crude down 0.9% to close to $68

WTI
Oil is not seeing a good start to European trading as price is falling close to the $68 level after having opened with a gap higher at around $69.60 to start the new week.

Hurricane Ida played a role in helping to push oil prices higher but the intensity of the storm is abating and the passing is easing concerns of any major further disruptions to refineries/plants in the US gulf coast.

From a technical perspective though, topside for oil also still remains more limited close to $70 as mentioned here last week. So, there's that to consider as well.

The fundamental story continues to support a higher move in oil in the broader picture but for now, delta variant risks are still posing a bit of an unknown factor. However, the market is slowly acclimatising to that and the risks should abate over time.

Even so, there needs to be a break above $70 to justify any further upside momentum for oil and there likely needs to be some other catalyst for such a push. Otherwise, we may see a bit more of a push and pull before buyers start to reload on their conviction.

Besides the above, keep an eye out on potential OPEC+ headlines that could follow. I'm not convinced of any change just yet but it could be enough to spark some market action later in the week.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose