Pound slips as Brexit hopes hang in the balance ahead of the weekend

Cable falls to a session low below 1.3250

There's also other reports adding to this in saying that von der Leyen outlined that a no-deal outcome is the most likely option, with European leaders just dedicating 10 minutes to Brexit after an all-nighter summit.





As we look towards the weekend, it is all about headline risks for the pound and barring any positive twist, it may be tough for the quid to stay afloat in the sessions ahead.





As hopes hang in the balance, we may see some position squaring to avoid any risk of a gap at the open on Monday. As such, the more positive tilt in the pound in the past two weeks may start to give way for more negative pricing in the hours ahead.





EUR/GBP is also posting a fresh two-month high now above 0.9150.





The pair is now nearing the low yesterday @ 1.3246 as the pound slumps amid some added uncertainty, with European Commission president von der Leyen having briefed European leaders and said that she has low expectations for a Brexit deal.