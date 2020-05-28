Reallocation continues as major indices open mixed

Dow and S&P open higher. NASDAQ lower





The snapshot 3 minutes into the opening is currently showing:

S&P index, +1.94 points or 0.6% at 3038.07. The high price reached 3047.66. We are currently trading just off the low at 3037.59



NASDAQ index -22.861 points or -0.24% at 9389.49. The NASDAQ is trading at the low for the day. The high price reached 9408.35



the Dow industrial average is currently trading up 44.92 points or 0.18% at 25593.19. The high price reached 25743.78. We are just off the low price of 25586.83

a look around the markets currently shows:

Gold up $16.78 or 0.99% at 1007 and $26.31. That is just off the high price of $1727.02



WTI crude oil futures are trading down $0.10 or -0.34% at $32.70

in the US debt market, the yields are mixed:

2 year 0.1779%, -0.2 basis points



5 year 0.338%, -0.9 basis points



10 year 0.6949%, +1.3 basis points



30 year 1.464%, +2.46 basis points

See here for global coronavirus case data

The US stocks are opening up mixed. The S&P index and Dow industrial average are higher, but the NASDAQ is lower on the day. Having said that, the 1st few minutes of trading have seen more selling in the Dow and the S&P.