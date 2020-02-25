Rebound. US stocks open higher and ease some of the pair from yesterday
Technical Analysis
NASDAQ leads the waySix minutes into the new trading day, and the US stocks are higher.
The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:
- S&P index, +8.3 points or 0.26% at 3234.22
- NASDAQ index +46.22 points or 0.50% at 9267.50
- Dow up 83.54 points or 0.30% at 28044
That is the good news. The not so good news is that the major indices all decline by over -3.3% in trading yesterday.
Nevertheless, the sun came up today. It does not mean, the storm clouds won't come back in, but for now, things are ok.