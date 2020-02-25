Rebound. US stocks open higher and ease some of the pair from yesterday

The snapshot of the major indices currently shows:

S&P index, +8.3 points or 0.26% at 3234.22



NASDAQ index +46.22 points or 0.50% at 9267.50



Dow up 83.54 points or 0.30% at 28044

That is the good news. The not so good news is that the major indices all decline by over -3.3% in trading yesterday.





Nevertheless, the sun came up today. It does not mean, the storm clouds won't come back in, but for now, things are ok.





