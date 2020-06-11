Risk off continues in forex. CAD, AUD and NZD reaches new lows vs USD

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | audusd

Everything is near extreme levels

The risk off trade continues in the forex with the CAD, AUD and NZD all reaching new lows vs the USD (and low levels vs all currencies for that matter).

Everything is near extreme levels
Looking at the rankings of the major currencies vs each other, the AUD leads the declines to the downside, followed by the NZD and the CAD.   Below is the snapshot of the rankings with the cumulated % changes used to rank the relative strong to weak.

 The strongest and weakest

Comparing the changes to the start of the NY session (from 7:49 AM ET) shows the acceleration of the declines in those currencies. It also shows the acceleration of the gains for the CHF and JPY.   The USD remains stronger but the EUR has caught up to it in the rankings.  

The strongest and weakest currencies for the week


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose