Robinhood opens at $38

Wonders of wonders. It opens at the IPO price

The price of Robinhood, the retail online trading platform, has opened at $38 a share. That was the proposed IPO price.  The stock is currently trading in volatile price action above and below the $38 level.  

Relatively speaking, trading near the IPO price is not a great signal. 

Meanwhile the Dow and S&P have traded to a new all time record prices today. 

  • The Dow reach day high of 35158.31. The current price is at 35141.75
  • The S&P reach day high of 4429.70.  The current price is at 4428.30
The NASDAQ index is up 58 points or 0.39% at 14820.86. It's high price today has reached 14833.70.

PS the price is currently trading below the $37 level

