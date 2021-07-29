Robinhood opens at $38

Wonders of wonders. It opens at the IPO price

The price of Robinhood, the retail online trading platform, has opened at $38 a share. That was the proposed IPO price. The stock is currently trading in volatile price action above and below the $38 level.





Relatively speaking, trading near the IPO price is not a great signal.







Meanwhile the Dow and S&P have traded to a new all time record prices today.





The Dow reach day high of 35158.31. The current price is at 35141.75

The S&P reach day high of 4429.70. The current price is at 4428.30 The NASDAQ index is up 58 points or 0.39% at 14820.86. It's high price today has reached 14833.70.





PS the price is currently trading below the $37 level